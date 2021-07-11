The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of CC stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.