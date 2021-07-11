The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $26,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

