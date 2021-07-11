The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.95.
Shares of DSGX opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $71.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
