The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.95.

Shares of DSGX opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $71.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

