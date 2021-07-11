The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €72.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.17 ($102.55).

Shares of KGX opened at €92.26 ($108.54) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €88.00. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

