The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Buy

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BURBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $28.59 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.08.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.