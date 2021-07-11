The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.04. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

NYSE PG opened at $137.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

