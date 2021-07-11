The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s Largest Position

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises about 12.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $80,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,245 shares of company stock worth $5,371,796 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,011. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

