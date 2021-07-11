The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.90 Million

Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report $245.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.00 million and the highest is $260.80 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $123.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $882.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $889.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SHYF traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 134,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,501. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

