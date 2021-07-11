The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Swatch Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.