Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report sales of $8.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $9.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $35.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.13 billion to $35.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.34 billion to $35.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $517.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $375.14 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.