ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ThredUp stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $2,968,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $5,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

