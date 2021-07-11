Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,148 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $23,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,835 shares of company stock worth $17,154,896 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $288.02 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $293.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.