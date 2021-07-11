Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 557.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 707,879 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of FirstEnergy worth $28,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

