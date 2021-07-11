Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in 3M were worth $28,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in 3M by 2,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.64.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

