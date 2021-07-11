Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,168 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of argenx worth $24,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

ARGX opened at $313.07 on Friday. argenx SE has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

