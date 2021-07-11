Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.20% of Lear worth $21,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Lear by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 19.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lear by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $174.03 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $102.79 and a one year high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.29.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

