Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Tivity Health stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

