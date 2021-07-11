Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Head to Head Comparison

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tokyo Electron and NeoMagic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 5.07 $2.28 billion $3.74 28.48 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 17.36% 26.97% 18.90% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tokyo Electron and NeoMagic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 0 2.50 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats NeoMagic on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

