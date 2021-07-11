Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 4,187 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

