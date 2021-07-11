Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $217.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.30.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

