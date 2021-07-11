Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 97,625 CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of CBAK Energy Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter worth $4,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter worth $3,194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

CBAT stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 3.35. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.

CBAK Energy Technology Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

