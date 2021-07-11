Toroso Investments LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 122.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,287,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

