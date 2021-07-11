Toroso Investments LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $292.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.65. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $305.71. The firm has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

