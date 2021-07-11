Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.16.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

