Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $358.16 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.30.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

