Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth $6,221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth $5,498,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $7,710,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 142.9% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,030.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925 in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEEM opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.68. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

