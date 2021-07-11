Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $525,000 Investment in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.09% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $1,982,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NYSE PACE opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

