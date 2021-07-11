Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,751 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

GILD stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.