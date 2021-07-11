Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 24,618 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,618 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.