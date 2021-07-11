Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,012 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,181,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 248,263 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,159,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

