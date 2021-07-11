TotemFi (TOTM) Market Cap Hits $491,901.07

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $491,901.07 and $267,788.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 39.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00119480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00162132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.98 or 0.99887323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.57 or 0.00970116 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,444,495 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

