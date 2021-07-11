Tower Price Tops $0.0188 on Major Exchanges (TOWER)

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Tower has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $331,242.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tower has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00053894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $295.99 or 0.00874747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Tower Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,496,545 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tower using one of the exchanges listed above.

