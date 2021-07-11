TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.29.

TransUnion stock opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.02. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,878,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

