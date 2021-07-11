TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE:THS opened at $46.49 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $49,258,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $13,809,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $13,802,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $15,988,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

