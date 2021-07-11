TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. TriMas posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ TRS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.82. 150,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,766. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 22.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.