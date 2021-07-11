Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,446 shares during the quarter. Trinseo accounts for about 3.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. increased their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. 269,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,114. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,046. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

