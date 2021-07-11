Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,575,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 679,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $100,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.