Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand its monetized user base. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Increasing conversation around current events is a key catalyst. Product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline boosted user retention across new and recently reactivated accounts. However, Twitter is suffering from stiff competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern. Rising investments on international expansion, product innovation and marketing & sales are expected to hurt profitability in the near term.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.95.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

