Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,868,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

NYSE:TYL opened at $478.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

