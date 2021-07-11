U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. U.S. Silica traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.40. 4,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,038,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

