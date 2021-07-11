Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,400,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,577,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

