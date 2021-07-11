UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,431 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Xerox worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 41.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

