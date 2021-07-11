UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.03 Million Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.21% of 51job worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in 51job by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in 51job by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in 51job by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

