UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,520 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Alcoa by 83.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:AA opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

