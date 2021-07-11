UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 13,288 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 22.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,841 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVST opened at $43.61 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

