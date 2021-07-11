UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $56,555,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after acquiring an additional 891,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after acquiring an additional 770,121 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,731,000 after acquiring an additional 654,166 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

