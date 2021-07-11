UBS Group AG Buys 10,937 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.35% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 81,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

MFM opened at $7.38 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

