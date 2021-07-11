UBS Group AG Has $925,000 Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hanger were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hanger by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNGR opened at $24.38 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a market cap of $939.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

