UBS Group AG Has $948,000 Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,521,000 after buying an additional 97,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth $24,232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNI opened at $74.17 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $369,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,012,050. 44.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

