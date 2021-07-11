UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Kforce worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,600 shares of company stock worth $4,474,486 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

